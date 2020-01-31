Greene County is accepting applications for mini-grants that would go toward recreational projects.
The board of commissioners announced at its meeting Thursday the county would accept applications through March 1.
“It’s for recreation throughout the county,” said board Secretary Blair Zimmerman following the meeting, adding it could be for projects like playgrounds or improving local parks.
There is a $21,000 budget for the grants. Zimmerman said they will award grants up to $3,000.
“If you haven’t noticed, we’re a little tight on budget funding this year, so we’re really going to look at them,” said Chairman Mike Belding during the meeting.
Applications will be available on the Greene County website.
The commissioners also issued a proclamation recognizing January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Joanna Dragan, a program supervisor for the Sexual Trauma Treatment and Recovery Services (STTARS) program, discussed the issue at the meeting.
STTARS is a program run through Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services.
“When it comes to small, rural counties like ours, we don’t often think of things like human trafficking happening here, but it is a possibility. It can and does happen,” Dragan said. “So, we’re trying to work to raise awareness of that, and things like this help us to do that.”
At the subsequent salary board meeting, the commissioners approved Robert Eugene Grimm as the new county solicitor. He will be paid $90,000 per year.
The commissioners also accepted several resignations and retirements during the salary board meeting.
In the treasurer’s office, second deputy treasurer Marge Kurilko will retire Friday after 29 years on the job, and license clerk Vickie Steinmiller will retire March 4 after 18 years. Paul Garrison, a working supervisor in parks and recreation, will also retire Friday.