The Greene County 911 service went down this afternoon after an apparent fiber optic line was cut in Maryland, according to Richard Policz, operations and training officer for Greene County’s Emergency Management.
Policz said they noticed the problem around 3 p.m., when people trying to call 911 were told the number had been changed.
“It’s affecting multiple counties,” Policz said, naming Somerset, Butler, Clarion, Cumberland and Fulton. “There may be more counties that haven’t reported it yet.”
Policz said the fiber company is aware of the problem and is working to reverse it.
“It’s not going to be an easy fix,” he said.
Residents who have an emergency should call 724-627-4911 or 724-852-2911 until the problem is resolved.