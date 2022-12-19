The Greene County Conservation District recognized 11 individuals at its annual awards ceremony Wednesday at Valley View Farm.
According to a press release, Kevin White and his family were honored as the 2022 Outstanding Cooperator of the Year. White has a 47-acre farm in Greene County near the White Covered Bridge.
He was selected for his work to improve pasture conditions for his cattle, implementing rotational grazing, develop water resources and control storm water.
The Conservation District named Dan Bazzoli as the Outstanding Forest Conservation Award for his efforts on his Jefferson farm, which include planting over 200 trees.
Alex Shultz, a 2022 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School, was recognized for her speaking skills for her speech, “Cover Crops: Why are they Important?” Shultz won the 2022 conservation speaking contest.
Also recognized were eight members of the Conservation District board and Farmland Preservation board. On the conservation board, Dominick Barbetta was recognized for five years of service while both Greg Hopkins and William Wentzel were recognized for 15 years.
Five members of the farmland board were recognized for 15 years of service: Bill Cree III, David Shipman, Rick Thistlethwaite, Jim Willis and Charlie Day.
