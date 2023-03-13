The Greene County Conservation District is holding a poster contest for students in kindergarten through the eighth grade. Winning students earn cash prizes of $100, $75 or $50. First-place posters also go on to a statewide competition.
The theme for this year’s contest is “One Water.” Taking part in the poster contest increases environmental literacy and fosters interest in science, art and other disciplines.
