The Greene County commissioners issued a proclamation Thursday recognizing February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.
“It is essential to raise community awareness and to provide training for teachers, counselors and school staff so that they may recognize when youth are exhibiting signs of dating violence,” the proclamation states.
Attending Thursday’s meeting was Allison M. Weakland, a counselor/advocate with Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania (DVSSP).
Weakland thanked the commissioners for recognizing the issue.
“I think teens are, unfortunately, brushed aside a little bit too easily because of their age, and because they’re just starting out in relationships. They do need our help and our guidance,” Weakland said.
The commissioners issued a press release following the meeting, and pointed to the services provided by the DVSSP satellite office in Greene County.
These include the “Connected and Respected” program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade that teaches them to recognize emotions and deescalate from anger, and a “Safe Dates” program for middle school students.
“Common threads in all of the programs include giving students the opportunity to open and talk, and addressing the impact that social media outlets can have on potential incidents of abuse,” the press release states.
At the meeting, Weakland said that while adult relationships often receive more attention, the issue is more prevalent among teenagers.
“One in 3 teens are dealing with violent relationships ... I just ask you not just to think about them during February, but all year what you can do to help stop teen dating violence,” she said to the commissioners.