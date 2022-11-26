The Greene County commissioners are raising “numerous concerns” about the district attorney’s decision to create a SWAT team, as the simmering feud between county officials appears to have reached a boiling point.

In a letter sent Monday to District Attorney David Russo, commissioners Mike Belding, Betsy Rohanna McClure and Blair Zimmerman said the county cannot provide insurance coverage for the team and will not indemnify its members from potential lawsuits, while they also accused Russo of going beyond the scope of his row office in supervising the squad’s responses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In