The Greene County board of commissioners have approved a grant commitment letter to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the Wisecarver recreation facility.
The grant would be for more than $297,000. Commissioners Betsy McClure and Blair Zimmerman voted at Thursday’s meeting to approve the commitment letter. Commissioner Mike Belding was absent.
At a meeting last month, the commissioners approved a series of change orders for the project to complete its first phase. Officials hope the second phase will begin sometime this summer.
Also Thursday, the commissioners entered into a master service agreement with Gibson-Thomas Engineering for the second phase of the project at more than $195,000.
In other business, the commissioners OK’d an agreement with Greene Township, securing a $15,000 commitment from the township for the Dunkard Water Authority System rehabilitation project.
