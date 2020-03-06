The Greene County commissioners approved more than $19,000 in mini-grants for local recreation projects.
The county accepted applications from the end of January through March 1. Grants of up to $3,000 were available.
Jeff Marshall, chief clerk and county administrator, said at Thursday's meeting that the county will reimburse the recipients once their respective projects are completed.
The Izaak Walton League, Harry Enstrom Chapter, received $3,000 for recreation enhancements at Ten Mile Creek.
Also receiving $3,000 were Waynesburg and Franklin Township, for improvements at Meadowland Park and Fitch Field, Greensboro Youth Baseball League for an equipment storage shed, Center Township for playground improvements and Dunkard Township for fence replacement.
Carmichaels High School softball boosters received $2,051 for softball equipment storage, while Rices Landing Softball Field received $2,000 for improvements.