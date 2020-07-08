A family escaped their burning home with minor injuries in a fire that also caused extensive damage to Mapletown United Methodist Church, officials said.
Frank Jeffries, 31, Linzy Jeffries, 30, and their three children jumped from the porch roof at 929 Mapletown Road about 5 a.m. July 4. They were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. The fire started in the first floor of the parsonage and spread to the church, igniting the siding and spreading through the building, according to state police.
Both the church and parsonage sustained major damage, with a total loss value of $100,000, state police said.
The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined following a state police fire marshal investigation.