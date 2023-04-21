The Greene County Chamber of Commerce will award the Dr. Nancy I. Davis Memorial Scholarship for Educational Support in July.
The $500 cash scholarship was established to honor the memory of Dr. Nancy I. Davis, an educator and advocate for education. The money aims to assist teachers by funding a project that will be used to enrich the learning experience in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.