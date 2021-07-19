A rainy forecast did not stop a big turnout at the Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival, with a long line forming for Cousins Maine Lobster before it even opened. The festival returned this past weekend after taking a year off because of COVID-19, and featured 31 food trucks at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Food trucks weren’t the only item on the menu – there were a variety of other vendors, such as artist Denielle DeSantis, who was painting pet portraits.
Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival brings out a crowd
Tags
Jon Andreassi
Staff writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28