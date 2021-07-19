A rainy forecast did not stop a big turnout at the Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival, with a long line forming for Cousins Maine Lobster before it even opened. The festival returned this past weekend after taking a year off because of COVID-19, and featured 31 food trucks at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Food trucks weren’t the only item on the menu – there were a variety of other vendors, such as artist Denielle DeSantis, who was painting pet portraits.

