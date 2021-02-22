20210221_loc_range grant.jpg

From left, Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Mark Wilson; Range Resources employees Christina Kramer, Kylie Fuller and Jocelyn Ebert; and Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department president Jim Donohue pose for a picture. In 2020, the Hanover Township Fire Department used its $2,500 grant from the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund to purchase turnout gear.

The Washington County Community Foundation announced a total of $125,000 in grants will be available through this year’s Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund competitive grant cycle for first responders.

“No matter the circumstances, our first responders display the commitment, sacrifice, and courage necessary to help keep western Pennsylvania safe,” said Range Resources Community Relations Specialist Christina Kramer. “Being able to make these awards again this year is a privilege that we cherish, and the team at Range Resources is greatly looking forward to learning how our support could help to address the specific needs of each grantee.”

To date, the fund has awarded a total $332,000 to 39 different first responder organizations serving the region, enabling them to purchase vital breathing apparatus equipment, turnout gear, ballistic shields, thermal imaging cameras, video surveillance cameras, and rescue equipment for their departments.

Organizations may apply to the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund using the foundation’s online grant application at www.wccf.net. Requests must be limited to $10,000. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 19. The grant recipients will be announced in the second quarter.

“Our annual grant cycle from the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund has become a much-anticipated event for the local first responder groups who benefit from this generous support. The WCCF is proud to be able to assist Range Resources in its laudable efforts to help local heroes who have remained steadfast in their dedication to our community, even when faced with the unprecedented challenges of the past year,” said WCCF Chairman James H. McCune.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In