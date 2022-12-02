Area municipal leaders and nonprofit organizations are invited to participate in a grant seminar on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Waynesburg University.
The seminar, sponsored by state Rep. Bud Cook, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the presenter is Michele Beener.
