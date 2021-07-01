The Washington City Mission is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting of its new Hidden Treasures thrift store in Monongahela July 19.
The new store, at 211 W. Main St., will open with a ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by shopping at 11, with prize giveaways every hour, according to a news release.
The mission’s former Monongahela store, just a few blocks down the street at 159 W. Main St., was closed last year after the building was purchased and became a NAPA Auto Parts, according to Gary Porter, communications manager for the City Mission.
“We did have a really good customer base in our old store, and that was one of the reasons we wanted to stay in Monongahela,” Porter said.
The mission purchased the former McCrory’s building in February, using funds from their “Hope Enterprise Capital Fund,” which is specifically used for their Hidden Treasures stores, Porter said. It’s the first time the mission purchased a building for the purpose of a thrift store, as its other Hidden Treasures stores are located in rented space.
“We have a good customer base here, and I think they were sad to see us go,” Brian Johansson, the mission’s chief operating officer, said about Monongahela.
Because the new building had sat empty for about three years, the mission spent a few months on renovations, including a new HVAC system and adding a gravel parking lot and dock in the back of the building, Porter said. They had many volunteers in the community help with painting, replacing lighting and other renovations.
“With all their hard work, along with the great work of local contractors, the City Mission Thrift Store will be a beautiful addition to Monongahela’s downtown area and a fun place to find great deals,” the news release states.
Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.