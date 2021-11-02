Turnout for today’s election is expected to be higher than usual in Washington County compared to other off-year voting cycles.
The biggest issue for voters in Washington County will be to decide whether to approve or reject a government study commission to review the county’s form of government, which has been a contentious subject since the commissioners voted in late July to place it on the ballot.
Voters will also select 11 people out of 51 candidates running to serve on the commission if it’s approved by voters.
There are also three competitive county row office elections for sheriff, recorder of deeds and controller. Democrat Lou Reda and Republican Tony Andronas are vying to replace outgoing Sheriff Samuel Romano, while Democrat Ben Bright and Republican April Sloane are competing to replace Controller Michael Namie, who is retiring at the end of the year. Recorder of Deeds Debbie Bardella, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from Republican Carrie Perrell for her seat.
An open judge’s seat for Court of Common Pleas in Washington County was basically decided in the May primary when Jesse Pettit won the Democratic and Republican nominations. There is also a question about whether to retain Judge Gary Gilman, who is nearing the end of his 10-year term.
Washington County Elections Director Melanie Ostrander thinks turnout today will be heavier than usual when compared to other off-year elections. Ostrander reviewed turnout from this year’s May primary in which 30% of registered voters showed up and noticed it was significantly higher than the primary four years ago that just attracted 18% of the electorate. Ostrander thinks turnout could reach 38% due to that increased interest shown in the primary.
While that figure would still be relatively low compared to presidential years, it would be higher than the 32% of the electorate who turned out in the off-year election in 2019.
Washington County election workers sent out 14,238 mail-in and absentee ballots, and had received 11,224 of them back as of Monday afternoon. Voters can still drop their mail-in ballots off in person from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at the elections office on the second floor of the Courthouse Square county building in Washington. Ballots sent through the mail must arrive at the elections office by 8 p.m. or they will not be included in the tally.
Ostrander said elections workers will begin opening and counting ballots at 9 a.m. and expect to have all of them recorded by the time the precincts close.
In Greene County, there are no competitive countywide races after incumbent Sheriff Marcus Simms and incumbent Coroner Gene Rush both won the Democratic and Republican nominations for their offices. Meanwhile, Jeff Grimes won both party nominations in the primary for judge after Farley Toothman’s resignation earlier this year, and is all but assured to take the bench in January.
Greene County Elections Director Judy Snyder said the office sent out 2,070 mail-in and absentee ballots, and had received 1,683 as of Monday morning.
There are various municipal and school board races, along with statewide judicial elections and retentions for voters to consider.
The polls across Pennsylvania are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.