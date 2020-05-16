Pet owners wouldn’t feed the family dog or cat substandard food, so the U.S. Customs and Border Protection asked, “Would you protect them with cheap, counterfeit flea collars?”
During the past two weeks, officers have seized 13 international parcels that contained a total of 31 cat and 27 dog flea collars under the Bayer Seresto brand name. The collars were counterfeit.
Veterinarians warn pet owners against purchasing counterfeit flea collars because the fake collars may not protect your pet, they may consist of harmful ingredients that may sicken your pet, or they may cause chemical burns or hair loss.
CBP officers began detaining the shipments in mid-April and then confirmed with the trademark holder that the products were counterfeit.
The last of the 13 parcels were seized through Sunday. The shipments arriving from China and Hong Kong were destined to addresses in Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
If genuine, the flea collars would have had a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of more than $3,500.
“Buyer, beware. If the price seems to be too good, then the product likely isn’t too good, and it can be downright harmful,” said Kathleen Killian Schafer, the agency’s acting port director for the Port of Pittsburgh. “Consumers should be aware that counterfeit goods pose a serious health and safety threat and should protect their families and their pets by purchasing safe, authentic goods from reputable vendors.”