MONONGAHELA – Gov. Tom Wolf went door-to-door Thursday in historic downtown Monongahela, chatting with small business owners as part of his efforts to draw attention to vibrant towns across the state.
The governor had been invited to the small city as part of its 250th birthday celebration this year, and he believed it’s a “good example of a Main Street that seems to be going strong,” said his spokesman, J.J. Abbott.
“It’s really neat. It’s a great city,” said Wolf, who walked about four blocks to the restored Noble J. Dick Aquatorium stage alongside the Monongahela River.
His entourage had lunch at Two and a Fry on West Main Street before heading to City Hall to begin the walking tour.
Wolf first stopped at DeVore Hardware where he was given a screwdriver and wooden yardstick.
“I think it’s pretty cool just because we’re a small little town and he came out to explore it,” said Tina Porter, after shaking hands with the governor at the door to her soap store, The Bubblery Pittsburgh.
“This is awesome, added Dorothea Pemberton, executive director of Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s such an honor. It gives us a boost of energy.
A Pittsburgh-style wedding cookie table awaited Wolf at the aquatorium. It was a nod to Monongahela Area Historical Society which established a Guinness World Record this summer for creating the largest wedding cookie table as part of the 250th celebration.
Wolf said Monongahela struck him as being a place where people are dedicated to their hometown.
“It comes down to one thing; making this an attractive place where people want to invest,” he said.