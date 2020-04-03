Gov. Tom Wolf urged Pennsylvanians Friday to wear masks if they need to go out to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the number of new cases have reached more than 1,000 a day this week.
Wolf stressed health-care-grade masks need to be reserved for those in the front lines, that wearing a scarf or bandana to the store would be acceptable.
"Universal masking is expected to be recommended by the CDC, Wolf said during an afternoon livestream briefing on the virus.
"Wearing a mask might protect an innocent bystander," Wolf said.
A dozen people died Thursday from the virus in Pennsylvania, taking the total number of victims statewide to 102 since the first coronavirus cases were discovered March 6.
Wolf said Pennsylvania is beginning to see the "full force" of the spread of the virus, and he also said the best way to protect yourself and family is to stay home.
"Your mask protects me. My mask protects you," state Health Department Secretary Rachel Levine said Friday.
Wolf on Wednesday amended his stay-at-home order to include all counties in Pennsylvania, where public schools and nonessential business have also been ordered to close their doors.
There were 1,404 news statewide COVID-19 cases Thursday, and 8,420 in all among 63 of the state's 67 counties.
Washington County recorded seven new cases of the virus, taking its total to 40. Greene County, which has 11 cases, rose by two on Thursday. Westmoreland County now has 110 cases, up 49. Fayette County gained six cases, rising by 20 in a county with one death from the virus.
There have been 476 positive cases and two deaths in Allegheny County.
"With the warm weather expected this weekend, many of you will be heading outside, the Allegheny health department said. "If you feel sick, you should stay home. If you head outside, remember to stay at least six feet away from others, avoid touching common surfaces like playground equipment, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often."
