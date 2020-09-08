Gov. Tom Wolf will ease COVID-19 mitigation on restaurants and allow them to seat diners at 50 percent of their indoor occupancy rates in two weeks.
Wolf's order Tuesday will take effect Sept. 21 and still require alcohol sales to be limited to food sales until 10 p.m.
"We are ready to lift that partially," Wolf said Tuesday morning during a press conference called to ask the Republican-controlled legislature to extend the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures.
He said he ordered restaurants in July to limited seating to 25 percent occupancy, following federal guidance, when the state was experiencing a new surge in COVID-19 cases.
"We were starting to see a troubling rise," Wolf said.
The state's COVID-19 case-rate has since been reduced, and Allegheny County reported Tuesday that it had gone four consecutive days without a virus-related death.
There were no new deaths reported, either, in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
Washington County recorded eight new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, taking its total to 1,150 since March. There were no new cases announced in Greene or Fayette counties.