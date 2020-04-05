Gov. Tom Wolf updated his administration’s stay-at-home order guidance on Saturday to discourage religious leaders from holding in-person gatherings.
In a press release, Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Pennsylvanians should not gather in religious buildings or homes until the stay-at-home order is lifted.
“I know that we’re nearing several holidays, including major religious holidays like Easter and Passover,” Wolf said in the release. “As a person of faith, I understand how important it is to worship, and that congregating, whether for a service or seder dinner, can be at the very core of one’s faith. But I also understand how important it is to help neighbors, and the best way to help our neighbors right now is not by congregating. It’s by staying at home.”
In the release, religious leaders representing different Christian denominations, Judaism and Islam joined Wolf’s call for worshipers to remain socially distant.
“Christians the world over are preparing to enter the holiest week of the year,” said Most Rev. Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia. “This year, Holy Week comes at a time when the coronavirus has abruptly altered our lives. For the common good, and for the preservation of each other’s health, it is essential for all Pennsylvanians to heed the governor’s call not to gather in large groups.”
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is already taking the governor’s advice and released a schedule for livestreams of prayers and services from Palm Sunday to Easter.
The livestreams will be available at diopitt.org. Bishop David Zubik will lead the services from St. Paul Seminary in Pittsburgh.
“Clearly, we’re going to miss the opportunity to be with so many people during the course of these holiest of days, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have the opportunity to really look for ways to connect with God and connect with each other,” Zubik said in a press release.
- Palm Sunday, April 5, will begin with adoration at 8:30 a.m.; morning prayer at 9:30 a.m.; Mass at 10 a.m.; and evening prayer at 5 p.m.
- Monday through Wednesday will follow the same schedule: Adoration at 6 a.m.; morning prayer at 6:45 a.m.; Mass at 7 a.m.; evening prayer at 5 p.m.; adoration at 8 p.m.; and night prayer with Benediction at 8:45 p.m.
- Holy Thursday, April 9 will begin with adoration at 7 a.m.; morning prayer at 8 a.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; adoration at 8 p.m.; Divine Mercy Chaplet at 9 p.m.; Rosary at 9:30 p.m; and night prayer at 10 p.m.
- Good Friday, April 10, will begin with the office of readings at 8 a.m.; morning prayer at 9 a.m.; Stations of the Cross at noon; Divine Mercy at 12:45 p.m.; Rosary at 1 p.m.; Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 1:30 p.m.; Seven Last Words at 5 p.m.; and Tenebrae at 8 p.m.
- Holy Saturday, April 11, will begin with the office of readings at 8 a.m.; morning prayer at 9 a.m.; and the Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m.
- Easter Sunday will begin with adoration at 8:30 a.m.; morning prayer at 9:30 a.m.; Mass at 10 a.m.; and evening prayer at 5 p.m.