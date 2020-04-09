Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered that all flags on commonwealth property will fly at half-staff to honor the victims of COVID-19.
“Too many Pennsylvanians have lost their lives to COVID-19, and, unfortunately, many more will die,” Wolf said in a news release. “Already we have lost friends, parents, grandparents, and siblings. We have lost first responders. We have lost community members. Each of these Pennsylvanians is irreplaceable. Each deserves to be honored individually for their contributions to our commonwealth, but this cruel disease will not give us a respite to mourn.”
The flags will remain at half-staff until the pandemic passes.
