Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff in Washington County to honor an Ellsworth firefighter who died Saturday.
Laron Holcomb, 73, responded with Ellsworth Fire Department to a vehicle accident on State Route 136 around 1:24 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, when Holcomb returned home after the fire call, he experienced shortness of breath. He was taken to Washington Hospital, where he died at 7:21 p.m.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag at all public buildings and grounds in Washington County to fly at half-staff.
The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Friday.