news 4

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff in Washington County to honor an Ellsworth firefighter who died Saturday.

Laron Holcomb, 73, responded with Ellsworth Fire Department to a vehicle accident on State Route 136 around 1:24 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, when Holcomb returned home after the fire call, he experienced shortness of breath. He was taken to Washington Hospital, where he died at 7:21 p.m.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag at all public buildings and grounds in Washington County to fly at half-staff.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Friday.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In