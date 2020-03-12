Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday ordered the closings of schools and many other public places in Montgomery County, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the state.
He also asked promoters of large gatherings of 250 or more people across the state, such as concerts, to cancel or postpone events to help curtail the community spread of the highly contagious COVID-19.
"We all need to work together to do our part to control the spread," Wolf said at a 2 p.m. update on the virus.
He also urged people to stay home, work from home if possible, and avoid public places. He also suggested people keep a 6-foot distance from each other.
Wolf said states like California and Washington, where the virus began to show up earlier, now regret not taking such mitigating measures to slow its spread.
Pennsylvania had 22 presumptive positive cases of the virus by Thursday afternoon, and more than half of them were in Montgomery, which is near Philadelphia. Wolf said 219 cases remained that afternoon under investigation. Allegheny County health officials said about the same time that no cases had been recorded there.
Wolf also ordered all health-care facilities, including hospitals, pharmacies and urgent-care locations, to remain open, as well as grocery stores, gasoline stations and mass transit.
In Montgomery County, Wolf asked nonessential retail operations to close.
The order begins Friday and its restrictions were to remain in place for two weeks.
Statewide, Wolf also urged the public to avoid traveling to recreational activities such as gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.
State Health Secretary Rachel Levine said 219 people have been tested for the virus in Pennsylvania and 116 of them were negative. There were 81 test results pending.
"If you are sick, stay home," Levine said.
She urged people to wash their hands 10 to 20 times a day and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
