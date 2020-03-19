Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-life-essential businesses to close in the state Thursday night to slow the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases climbed, including new positive tests results in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Wolf also said enforcement actions would begin to ensure their physical locations were shuttered while the number of cases jumped in the state from 133 Wednesday to 185 Thursday as more people were being tested for the virus.
“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions," Wolf said.
“This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere," he stated in a news release. "We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”
Washington County saw another positive coronavirus case Thursday, taking its total to three, the state Health Department said. Neighboring Westmoreland County saw its first two cases of the virus Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Allegheny County Health Department said it recorded an additional six cases of the virus, putting its total Thursday at 18.
"We expect that these numbers will continue to grow as more testing sites come online," the Allegheny department stated in a news release.
"Community spread is happening," said Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who issued her own order Thursday.
Earlier, Levine said it was essential for businesses to follow the state's earlier strategy that involved them being strongly encouraged to close to prevent the human toll from becoming "much, much worse."
"Stay home. Business participation will literally save lives," Levine said at a 2 p.m. livestream briefing on the virus.
The list of businesses and activities that must close is lengthy and they include coal mines, highway and bridge construction projects, auto dealers and all schools and child day-care centers.
Enforcement actions were to begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Businesses that are allowed to continue to operate include oil and gas extraction, food manufacturing, grocery stores, religious organizations, newspapers, radio and television stations, cable subscription services and health-care-related facilities.
Food establishments can still offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage services, including alcohol.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Levine said.
There were 1,658 people who tested negative for the virus as of Thursday, Levine said.
Levine said the hospital occupancy rates are now significant because of the virus, that it will put a strain on health-care systems as COVID-19 surges over the next few weeks.
"We have a real chance of slowing the spread of this virus if we stay home," she said.
Debra Bogen, director of the health department in Allegheny, said it could take Pennsylvania weeks or months for this virus to pass.
"This is an evolving situation and I wish I had a better answer," Bogen said Thursday during an online media briefing. "We're in the very early stages of a marathon," she said.
The department said 80 to 85% of the people who get the virus have mild-to-moderate symptoms and are encouraged to stay home and take care of themselves.
Those with underlying health problems or more severe symptoms should call their physician or 911, Bogen said.
