The Gov. Tom Wolf administration made an urgent plea Thursday to the federal government to extend programs that fed schoolchildren during the COVID-19 pandemic, even those in virtual learning programs.
The programs that expire Aug. 31 included one that allowed schools to waive income guidelines to provide breakfast, lunch and snacks to school-age children and their younger siblings, state officials said.
“It’s one thing for children to lose school plays and birthday parties with friends, but access to food is a human right, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “These kids are relying on us to advocate for their food security.”
The waivers allowed the state to provide kids 24 million meals, and take pressure off food banks.
“At this point we’re not making any assumptions,” Redding said when he announced the plea to the U.S Department of Agriculture.
He said the programs not only benefited children, but it provided “peace of mind for families.”
Wolf said he would also like for the federal government to extend the Summer Food Service Program into the upcoming school term.
Pennsylvanians who are out of work and without pay as a result of COVID-19 are eligible to receive state and federally sourced foods from the state’s food banks and pantries.