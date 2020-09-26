Gov. Tom Wolf criticized President Trump Friday for holding what the governor described as “unsafe rallies” in Pennsylvania in the lead-up to the Nov. 3 election.
Trump had a rally at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe Sept. 3, and one at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township Tuesday. Wolf said the rallies violated public health guidance by ignoring social distancing and mask guidelines, as well as limits on the number of people who should gather in one location. Secret Service estimated Tuesday’s attendance at more than 4,000 people. State guidelines cap outdoor gatherings at 250 people.
Wolf said he sent a letter to the Trump campaign Sept. 10 about the first rally, and has yet to receive a response.
“It is gravely concerning that the president would insist on holding this event with blatant disregard for social distancing and masking requirements,” Wolf said. “His decision to bring thousands of people together in a tight space in the midst of a global pandemic caused by an airborne virus is flat-out wrong. No matter what party you support, all Americans should be very concerned that the president has put headlines and publicity above the health and safety of our families and communities.”
Trump made fun of Democratic rival Joe Biden for wearing a mask and having socially distanced audiences at his campaign events during the rally in Moon Township Tuesday.
Also Friday, the state departments of health and community economic development launched a new campaign, PA Unites Against COVID, which is designed to educate residents and combat misinformation about the coronavirus.
Funded through a $3.8 million federal grant, the campaign will have a special focus on marginalized communities and include television and radio spots, posters and social media messages.
Meanwhile, nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Washington County Friday, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic in March to 1,320.
Fayette County added five new cases, bringing its six-month total to 788. Greene County logged one additional case, bringing its total to 183. None of the three counties reported additional deaths.
Allegheny County reported four additional deaths and 68 new cases. Since March, the county has had 11,995 cases and 380 deaths.
Across Pennsylvania, 806 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 154,203, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There were 184,083 tests administered across the commonwealth between Saturday and Thursday, with 5,474 positive cases. There were 28,701 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Thursday.
In nursing and personal care homes, there have been 22,591 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,961 cases among employees, for a total of 27,552 at 969 facilities in 61 counties. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,419 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.