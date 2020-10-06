The Gov. Tom Wolf administration has amended its order regarding safe crowd limits during the COVID-19 pandemic to permit fans at Steelers games and more spectators at high school football games.
The outdoor limit will change to 25 percent of capacity rather than a crowd no larger than 250 people, meaning that 7,500 fans, players and coaches will be permitted inside Heinz Field for Steelers home games, beginning Friday, Wolf's order indicates.
"It's more than what we had before," said Jesse Wallace, superintendent of Laurel Highlands School District in Fayette County.
He said the amended order will permit another 200 people in the district's football stadium, which seats 2,000 people.
Fayette County had a new death from the virus Tuesday, taking its death toll from the disease to eight. There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported that day in Washington or Greene counties.
The virus has killed 8,244 Pennsylvanians since March after 17 new deaths were reported statewide Tuesday.