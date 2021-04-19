About 43% of Pennsylvania residents have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, and today Gov. Tom Wolf will be joining their ranks.
The governor’s office announced Sunday that Wolf will receive his first COVID-19 vaccination today at 9:30 a.m., at the Family First Health Center in York. He will be vaccinated and, according to his office, “urge everyone to get vaccinated to continue the fight against COVID-19.”
Wolf is getting his first shot at a moment when cases are on the rise in Pennsylvania. On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that there were 5,114 new cases across the commonwealth, about double the number from a month ago. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 1,103,616 cases in Pennsylvania. The state health department also reported Saturday that there were 39 new deaths in Pennsylvania, for a total of 25,661.
Between Saturday and Sunday, there were 103 new cases added in Washington County, for a cumulative total of 16,337. There were 15 new cases in Greene County over the two days for a total of 3,081. Fayette County 89 additional cases, for a total of 12,012. In Westmoreland County, there were 171 new cases, for a total of 31,490. Allegheny County added 630 cases over the weekend, for a total of 93,909.
There were also four new deaths in Allegheny County, for a total of 1,870. Westmoreland County recorded four new deaths, bringing its cumulative total to 724. Fayette County added one new death. Its total in the last 13 months is 298. No new deaths were reported in Washington or Greene counties.