Gov. Tom Wolf has extended the ban on evictions and foreclosures during a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Wolf signed an order Thursday extending the protections until the end of August for those who are not receiving state or federal housing relief.
“I am taking this action to help families know they will have a roof over their heads and a place to live while all of us fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf stated.
Southwestern Pennsylvania has been experiencing an increase in positive COVID-19 tests, with Washington County adding 10 Thursday, bringing its total to 366.
Greene County's case count increased by four, bringing its total to 56 since March.
The number in Allegheny County increased by 158 cases overnight, and Philadelphia County saw 161 new cases in one day, the state Health Department said.
The virus has killed 6,848 Pennsylvanians after 36 new deaths were announced Thursday.
Wolf reminded the public that face masks that cover the mouth and nose are required in public, including inside businesses.