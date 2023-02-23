Lesli Gordon, of Brave, has announced that she is running for magistrate for District Court 13-3-01 in western Greene County.

Gordon has been a registered nurse for 12 years. She worked for two years at UPMC with lung transplant patients. Then for 10 years, she worked as an emergency room nurse, employed by Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., and Washington Hospital, and for four years as a travel nurse.

