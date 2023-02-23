Lesli Gordon, of Brave, has announced that she is running for magistrate for District Court 13-3-01 in western Greene County.
Gordon has been a registered nurse for 12 years. She worked for two years at UPMC with lung transplant patients. Then for 10 years, she worked as an emergency room nurse, employed by Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., and Washington Hospital, and for four years as a travel nurse.
When COVID hit, Gordon responded to the call, serving across the country and beyond. She nursed COVID patients in San Quentin Prison, in the harsh Montana winter, in the Western Pacific Ocean on Guam and other areas hard-hit by the COVID-19 virus.
A graduate of Bethel Park High School, Gordon earned an associate degree in nursing from Community College of Allegheny County, a bachelor’s in Animal and Veterinary Science, and a bachelor’s in agricultural education, both from West Virginia University. She has a bachelor’s in nursing from Western Governors University, which she completed in just six months, while also working as a travel nurse during COVID shutdown. Gordon also has completed one year of law school at West Virginia University.
Gordon has lived in Greene County for almost 20 years, and has raised her three children there. She was active in her children’s extracurricular activities.
Gordon says that she will be a firm but fair magistrate, and describes her view as constitutional.
“It is the foundation,” Gordon said. “We must follow the rule of law, not bend it to someone’s will. I believe in common sense and that everyone should be accountable and responsible for their actions. Good or bad.”
The district serves Aleppo, Center, Freeport, Gilmore, Gray, Jackson, Morris, Perry, Richhill, Springhill, Washington, Wayne and Whiteley townships, and Waynesburg Borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.