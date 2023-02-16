Monique McIntosh

Monique McIntosh

Monique McIntosh has been named the new president/CEO of Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

“I am excited for this tremendous opportunity to lead Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania,” she said in a news release. “It’s an amazing organization with a long, storied history of providing valuable services to improve the quality of life for people in our region.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In