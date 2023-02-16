Monique McIntosh has been named the new president/CEO of Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
“I am excited for this tremendous opportunity to lead Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania,” she said in a news release. “It’s an amazing organization with a long, storied history of providing valuable services to improve the quality of life for people in our region.”
McIntosh is the first woman and person of color to lead the organization and will officially begin her role on March 1. She becomes the eighth Goodwill SWPA chief executive since its founding in 1919.
“I am incredibly impressed with Goodwill’s well-known social enterprise model using revenue from retail stores to fund job training, address workforce access barriers, and increase family economic stability,” she said. “I want the public to understand better that when they donate and shop at Goodwill SWPA, they are impacting thousands of individuals through our mission-critical services.”
McIntosh is joining Goodwill after a career at YMCA Greater Pittsburgh, most recently serving as chief program officer.
Previous to her leadership at the YWCA, McIntosh served as Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh’s vice president of programs and services.
McIntosh also is a member of The Forbes Fund Advisory Council, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania Women’s Leadership Council Diversity Work Group and serves on various nonprofit boards and committees throughout Pittsburgh.
She succeeds Michael Smith, who retired last fall after serving as Goodwill SWPA’s president/CEO for 20 years.
“We are thrilled to have Monique as the new leader of Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania,” said Marijane Treacy, chairperson of Goodwill SWPA’s board of directors. “For over 100 years, Goodwill has been a pillar of our community, and we look forward to her commitment to continuing Goodwill’s success, while forging new ways Goodwill can help our community in our next century of service.”
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania serves eight counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania, including Washington, Greene and Fayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.