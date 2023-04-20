news 4

A report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association finds that air quality in the Pittsburgh metropolitan region remains among the nation’s worst.

According to the 2023 “State of the Air” report, the 12-county region, which includes Washington and Fayette counties, saw significant improvement in levels of ozone pollution (receiving its first overall passing mark of “C,” up from an “F” last year), but it continues to rank among the 25 worst metropolitan areas in the country for both daily and year-round particle pollution.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In