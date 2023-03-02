The Washington County Community Foundation announces that $150,000 in grants will be available again this year from the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund.
Since 2018, the fund has annually supported local first responders through the partnership of Range Resources and its many contractors. Historically, grants awarded through the fund have been used to purchase vital necessities and gear for first responders. This has included ballistic shields, turnout gear, breathing apparatus equipment, thermal imaging cameras, video surveillance cameras, and rescue equipment.
“The Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund has been a tremendous way to demonstrate our appreciation of our local heroes who make the choice each and every day to help and protect our community,” said Range Resources Community Relations Manager Christina Kramer. “By partnering with the Community Foundation on this special grant cycle, our team has the opportunity to provide meaningful, strategic support to dozens of first responder organizations in our region. To date, more than $614,000 has been awarded from the fund, and we are grateful to be able to conduct another cycle again this year.”
Any exempt non-profit organization providing emergency management services in Range’s core operating area is eligible to apply. Such organizations include but are not limited to fire departments and police departments. To apply, visit the foundation’s online grant portal at www.wccf.net. Requests should be limited to $10,000. The deadline to apply is March 31. Grant recipients will be announced in the second quarter.
