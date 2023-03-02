Washington County Community Foundation

The Washington County Community Foundation announces that $150,000 in grants will be available again this year from the Range Resources Good Neighbors Fund.

Since 2018, the fund has annually supported local first responders through the partnership of Range Resources and its many contractors. Historically, grants awarded through the fund have been used to purchase vital necessities and gear for first responders. This has included ballistic shields, turnout gear, breathing apparatus equipment, thermal imaging cameras, video surveillance cameras, and rescue equipment.

