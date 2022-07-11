Saturday’s forecast calls for hot and sunny weather, but at Lone Pine Country Club in Washington, it will be raining golf balls in the morning.
PA VetPets has partnered with Toledo Aerial Media for a Drone Golf Ball Drop, a fundraiser for PA VetPets, a nonprofit organization that helps military veterans suffering from PTSD to adopt rescue dogs and complete a service dog training program.
The event will take place on the golf course practice green, where a drone will drop 500 numbered golf balls from 30 feet in the sky. The two golf balls closest to the pin or in the hole, along with the ball furthest from the hole, will win prizes.
The cost for a golf ball is $10 each. A hole-in-one wins $1,500. Closest to the hole wins $1,000; second-closest wins $500; and furthest from the hole wins a $100 Top Golf gift card.
Speed painter Cody Sabol will create a painting during the event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raffles and 50/50, live music, free snow cones for children, fire trucks, and T-shirts also will be available. A light lunch is included. Other activities include a long putt contest between uniform-clad firefighters.
Proceeds from the Drone Drop will go toward providing a veteran with a puppy and 120 hours of service dog training with Von Bahneman K9 Training in Ambridge.
“This is specifically for a veteran to train with a dog,” said Omar Brooks, co-founder of PA VetPets. “The main goal is to write a check that covers one veteran for two years of hands-on service dog training, and we cannot do it without community support, a few last-minute sponsors, and generous participants.”
Brooks, who had never considered himself a dog person, found that, after he returned from service, dogs helped relieve the stress and anxiety that resulted from his PTSD.
He said veterans who adopt a dog are expected to complete the 120-hour training course – which takes about two years – and to volunteer to help others if and when they pass the service dog training class.
“The training is extensive and intense, and it keeps the dog and human busy working on the things needed to pass,” said Brooks. “It’s important to keep veterans busy and to have them train with the puppy to increase that bond. For veterans having anxiety or suicidal thoughts, there’s something about a dog that helps them.”
Balls can be purchased through Venmo: 2Pa-VetPets; PayPal: pa.vetpets@gmail.com; or through the mail at PA-VetPets Ball Drop, P.O. Box 79, Washington, Pa., 15301.
Balls also can be bought the day of the event, if available.
So far, about 300 golf balls have been sold.
Those who do not purchase a golf ball but want to watch the ball drop and take part in the other activities at the fundraiser are welcome, at $10 per person.
Brooks estimates the cost for the adoption and training is $3,600.