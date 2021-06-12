Since Pennsylvania’s new unemployment compensation system was launched earlier this week, about 247,000 new or weekly claims have been filed, according to Jennifer Berrier, acting secretary of the state’s labor and industry department.
In a Friday morning online media briefing, Berrier said, “We think we’re in a good place.”
The commonwealth switched to a new system this week, replacing a 40-year-old system that became overwhelmed last year amid the flood of claims prompted by COVID-19 layoffs. Some glitches were reported with the launch of the new system, including being placed in an online “waiting room,” and visitors having to use a Keystone ID.
As for any lingering problems, Berrier said her staff would continue to work to resolve them “until all benefits are paid to claimants.”