Beginning July 1, Washington residents can recycle glass jars and bottles in a bin similar to this one that will be placed off Log Cabin Drive in Washington Park.

Every year, thousands of tons of class bottles, jars and jugs end up in our landfill. Once that landfill is full, our trash will be hauled farther away, at greater expense. It only makes sense to find another use for that glass.

Recycling is the answer, and now Washington residents can do so.

