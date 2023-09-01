Volunteers from the Washington Rotary Club will assist with recycling of empty bottles and jars from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at the Log Cabin Drive entrance to the Washington Park recycling center.
Only glass bottles and jars are accepted, but color does not matter and lids and labels are acceptable. No other types of glass, including mirrors, light bulbs, window glass or ceramics, are permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.