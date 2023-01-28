The Washington County Community Foundation announced a new grant-making fund that will support Washington County nonprofits.
The WCCF has partnered with the EQT Foundation for the GIVE Washington County Fund. EQT has jumpstarted the fund with a $25,000 contribution.
“EQT has been a generous community partner for decades, contributing significant amounts of pass-through money for a variety of grant-making purposes,” said WCCF President and CEO Betsie Trew. “While we were very appreciative of the pass-through contributions, the creation of this perpetual fund is particularly exciting because it aligns with our primary objective to build a growing endowment to meet the emerging and unmet needs in Washington County.”
According to a press release, grants will begin in 2024 and will provide no less than $2,500. The guidelines will be broad and able to support any charitable nonprofit in Washington County. The WCCF notes in the release that in any given year the grants committee may announce a specific area of focus for the funds.
EQT will encourage its landowners to contribute to the fund by offering to match up to $10,000 per land lease for contributions. The natural gas company will also ask its vendors and business partners to donate to the GIVE fund.
“The creation of GIVE Washington County Fund will give Washington County nonprofits another avenue to evolve their missions and sustain the important work they do to help many in the community,” said Ellen Rossi, president of the EQT Foundation. “We are thrilled to be the catapult for this type of forward-thinking philanthropy and hope it will spark a spirit of giving for many in the county.”
Contributions to the GIVE fund can be made at wccf.net or by contacting the WCCF at 724-222-6330. EQT leaseholders can also access a form through the WCCF website to take advantage of the EQT match offer.
