The girlfriend of one of the suspected shooters accused of killing a Donora convenience store worker was charged Wednesday with helping him following the Feb. 24 shooting.
Jah Zhannee Inifi Sutton, 27, of Homewood, is charged with criminal conspiracy involving homicide and possessing an instrument of crime nearly 10 months after Nicholas Tarpley was shot to death while working inside Anna Lee’s Convenience Store.
Sidney Devon McLean, 32, of McKeesport, and Devell Dexter Christian, 32, of White Oak, were charged in late July and accused of walking into the store at 501 Allen Ave. and shooting Tarpley, 28, multiple times while he made a sandwich for a customer. Both are awaiting trial on homicide and other charges, and could face the death penalty, if convicted.
State police said Sutton is the girlfriend of McLean, and the two were found together in a Monroeville hotel room when he was arrested July 30. Police wrote in court documents that they found various DNA on one of the two handguns used to kill Tarpley that may be that of both McLean and Sutton.
She is being held without bond at the Washington County jail. Her preliminary hearing before District Judge Mark Wilson is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 22 at 11:30 a.m.