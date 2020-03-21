Giant Eagle has announced stores will open one hour early on select days for customers who are age 60 and older, differently abled or immune-compromised.
Beginning Monday, stores will open at 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for those shoppers.
Earlier this week, Giant Eagle announced changes to their store hours, shifting to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
GetGo locations in the same parking lot as the supermarket will operate with the same business hours as the store.
Other grocery chains are offering special hours for seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, including Walmart and Target.
Walmart is adding a “senior hour” every Tuesday from March 24 to April 28 for shoppers 60 and older. They will have exclusive access to Walmart stores and pharmacies for an hour before official opening time, which in most cases means from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Target also offers the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at its stores nationwide. Target opens at 8 a.m.
