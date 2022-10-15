There are some classic haunted and downright ghastly tales to be told about the city of Washington and the chance to hear them is coming in time for the Halloween season.
The Ghastly Tales Haunted History Walking Tours are scheduled from 6 to 9:20 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22. Tours will leave the LeMoyne Gardens every 20 minutes.
“You’ll be starting at the LeMoyne House and hear a couple ghastly tales,” explained Clay Kilgore, Washington County Historical Society executive director. “With (it being called) ghastly tales, we can tell stories of the macabre. Maybe there’s no ghost story related to it, but there’s something kind of freaky, scary about it.”
There will classic tales told, as well as brand-new stories that have never been shared.
“That’s one of the things we’re trying to do this year,” Kilgore said. “We have a couple classics that people love, so we decided to bring those back, but we’re also trying some new ones.”
This year’s tour will feature a contest: five “real” stories will be shared along with one that is made up by the storytellers. Those who correctly guess the fabricated tale will have their names placed in a drawing for a private haunted history tour for six people at the LeMoyne Crematory, the first crematory in the United States. Members of the Paranormal Society will be on hand for an investigation as that tour takes place.
The tour will end at Farmer’s and Friends Market, where drinks such as hot chocolate and apple cider will be available.
“I’m really excited about the tours,” Kilgore said. “It’s going to be fun to have new stories and a new format. Instead of having one guide taking you around and telling stories, we’re going to have stations set up. You’ll get six different storytellers.”
Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency is sponsoring the tour.
Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for students. For tickets or information, call 724-225-6740 or visit www.wchspa.org.
“It’s a great event. It draws people in from all over the place,” Kilgore said. “We get people coming in from all over Southwestern Pennsylvania just for the tour. It should be fun.”
Another event scheduled to mark the ghostly season is Dark in the Park, planned for 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at Washington Park.
Dark in the Park will feature haunted hayrides through the park for $5 a ride. There will be a bonfire, glow merchandise and concessions.
“Friday is a light scare only, very family friendly, with a trunk-or-treat at the end,” said DeAnna Martin, park director. “Saturday will be a full scare.”
Also featured will be a pumpkin-carving contest. The contest is free to enter, and prizes will be awarded in a number of categories such as creepiest, most realistic, most detail, cutest and funniest. Pumpkins must be dropped off by 6 p.m. Oct. 28.
Trick-or-treat in the city of Washington is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.