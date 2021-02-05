The getaway driver involved in the armed robbery of a Peters Township bank nearly three years ago was sentenced to federal prison this week.
William Gregory, 41, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to four years in prison and must pay back more than $20,000.
Investigators said Gregory drove the car used in the armed robbery at KeyBank branch at 4073 Washington Road on May 4, 2018, in which $12,158 was stolen. Gregory and his co-defendant, Daimeyon Smith, were accused of robbing another KeyBank branch in Coraopolis less than an hour later, taking about $8,000, investigators said.
Authorities said Smith went into both banks with a handgun and pointed them at cashiers as he robbed them.
Gregory pleaded guilty in October to two counts of bank robbery for both cases and was being held in prison while he awaited his sentencing. In addition to the four-year prison sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer ordered Gregory to serve three years of supervised release and pay $20,158 in restitution.
Smith is still awaiting trial on his charges.