The folks at Mon Valley Academy for the Arts are abuzz about an upcoming event intended to inspire interest in apiculture – or beekeeping.
The Tri-County Beekeepers Association of Southwestern Pennsylvania will hold an event, "Apiculture: Get the Buzz About Bees," at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center, 119 Brownsville Ave., Brownsville, from 5 to 7 p.m. June 23.
"We're going to have an introduction on why you should become a beekeeper, what's happening with bees, and if you're interested, how to start," said Heidi Kavanaugh, a member of the beekeepers association.
Bees are an essential part of the ecosystem, as their pollination is vital to agricultural production. The session will highlight the equipment and resources necessary to begin and maintain successful beekeeping. Experienced beekeepers will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.
Kavanaugh, of Coal Center, admits beekeeping upfront costs can be pricey. However, experienced beekeepers have learned some tricks of the trade, such as how to make their own equipment.
Annette Buffer, president of the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts, said beekeeping is a popular hobby in rural communities, which is why the organization wanted to host the program.
"I think a lot of people are dabbling in that," Buffer said. "We want to provide more information and create more contacts. In our area, a lot of folks get together and chat about it. This event aims to empower attendees with knowledge and resources to establish successful beekeeping experiences.
Beekeeping is popular with people of all ages. In fact, the California Area Student Bee Club consists of 40 elementary, middle and high school students who care for four hives containing as many as 40,000 bees each on the school district campus. The club also operates a student-run online Etsy shop, where students sell beeswax-based products they make from the hives.
The Tri-County Beekeepers Association includes beekeepers in Washington, Fayette and Greene counties who promote the scientific study of bees and honey production.
"Not only bees, but all of the pollinators, who pollinate all of the fruits and vegetables, so we have to preserve them," Kavanaugh said. "We have some very knowledgeable people in our group."
Monthly meetings are held at California United Methodist Church, 227 Third St. Members range in age from 27 to 80.
Kavanaugh said she got involved in beekeeping after visiting her sister-in-law in Virginia, herself an experienced beekeeper.
"When I first visited her, she took me out to her apiary," Kavanaugh said. "It took 10 minutes for me to be hooked. I was so fascinated that before we left her house that week, I bought two hives and brought all the equipment back."
She now has 13 bee colonies in the apiary in the backyard of her Coal Center residence, recently picking up a swarm of bees from the garden at the Bradford House in Washington.
In fact, Kavanaugh said all group members have their apiaries in their backyards.
Group members stress all necessary precautions that must be taken, such as wearing protective gear and carrying an EpiPen if the threat of allergies exists.
"We do a lot of classes," Kavanaugh said. "You learn real quick what to do and what not to do."
The apiculture event is open to anyone who may be interested in attending. Registration fee is $10. To register, call Kavanaugh at 724-833-6474. If you encounter a hive on your property, the beekeepers association encourages you not to destroy it. Instead, call Fred Miller of the beekeepers association at 724-317-2009 or Kavanaugh at 724-833-6474.
