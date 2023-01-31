Numerous activities are planned throughout the week at Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School in Connellsville to mark National Catholic Schools Week this week.
Highlights include Tuesday's celebration of teachers as faculty and staff are treated to lunch.
There will be a Dress Down Day on Wednesday, with all proceeds going to residents of Mt. Macrina Manor nursing home; Formal Uniform Dress Day on Thursday, and Geibel Catholic Spirit Wear Day on Friday.
Bishop Larry J. Kulick will celebrate Mass in the school gymnasium at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 1:45 p.m. Friday, there will be a student basketball skill competition against local parish priests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.