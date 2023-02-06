There has been a changing of the guard at one of the oldest organizations in Washington County.
David T. Gatling Sr., the newly elected president of the Washington Branch of the NAACP, began his term less than a month ago, taking the helm at the venerable local chapter at a time of pressing racial and human rights issues.
“Compared to the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, we’ve come a long way, but we’ve got a long way to go. Racism is never going to fade away. Systemic racism isn’t going to fade away; we need to work on it,” said Gatling, sitting at a desk in the NAACP headquarters at 68 Highland Ave. in Washington.
Gatling, 56, has ambitious goals – among them, addressing education, voter rights, and economic inequality – but his two priorities are increasing membership and addressing mental health.
“I believe we must draw in younger people, because we need younger members,” said Gatling, who aims to couple the energy and youthfulness of today’s generation with the wisdom and experience of older NAACP members.
The local chapter has about 170 members, but only about 20 are active. Gatling wants to focus on increasing membership among teens and young adults between 16 and 25 years old.
He plans to launch a Freedom Center in the lower floor of the headquarters, where young adults can learn about the history of the NAACP and study their civil, human, and constitutional rights.
The other issue on his radar is the mental health of Black Americans.
While Black individuals experience mental health challenges at rates similar to other groups, only 25% of Black people seek mental health treatment when needed, compared to 40% of white people.
“I’d like for us to focus on mental health in the Black community – depression, anxiety, PTSD. In my household it was always taught you keep your family issues in the house, and I think that can kind of stop a person from reaching out for help,” said Gatling. “A lot of Black people go to their pastors and other non-professionals. I want to get rid of that stigma that we’re not human, because we are.
“The worst thing a Black man is told is that he cannot show emotions because he has to be strong. Men are human and have emotions, like everyone else.... showing emotions is not a sign of weakness. Getting a therapist is the best thing you can do for yourself. Your mental health should be a priority.”
Gatling’s goals as president are driven by the NAACP’s mission: to ensure the social, political, education, and economic rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.
Gatling says the work of fighting racism will require all hands on deck – and he believes it’s important to build multigenerational, multiracial coalitions that work together.
“I’m not an ‘I’ guy; I’m a ‘we’ guy. We get things done together. We have a lot of great allies in the community, and that’s great because we need them,” said Gatling.
Gatling, a semi-retired steelworker, is a lifelong resident of Washington. He and his wife, Tara Sparks-Gatling, who serves as president of the Washington School District board of directors, are the parents of five children and have three grandchildren.
Gatling experienced “blatant racism” growing up in the city, and still encounters it today.
“Whether it be on the job or out in the community, I’m dealing with it. I have biracial kids, and you wouldn’t imagine the stuff I and my kids’ mom have experienced as a mixed couple,” Gatling said.
He joined the NAACP about 13 years ago, inspired by past local chapter presidents, the late Dean Ellis and Robert Griffin.
“I finally said one day, ‘It’s time for me to get involved, with what I see going on in the community,’” he said.
On one wall in the NAACP headquarters are photographs of former NAACP chapter presidents, including James “Cookie” McDonald, Louis Waller, and Frances Vactor.
It’s Gatling’s obligation now, he believes, to carry on their work.
“A lot of those guys on the wall, I’ve known them personally. I didn’t get it when I was younger, what they were doing, but now I get it,” said Gatling. “This is important.”
Gatling was honored by the League of Women Voters in Washington County in 2015 for increasing voter registration and participation. That year, he also received the Social Justice Award from the Academy of Adolescent Health Inc. in recognition of his community advocacy. Gatling also received the 2012 Outstanding Volunteer from the Highland Ridge Community Development Corp. and served as its vice president. He received the NAACP Washington PA Branch service award in 2013.
He is a member of the city of Washington Zoning Board.
Gatling previously worked at the LeMoyne Community Center and at the Washington Health System Teen Outreach Academy for Adolescent Health as the administrator of its Educate Children for Health Outcomes (ECHO) program.
A former Washington High School athlete, he volunteered as a youth athletics coach in Washington for 15 years.
Gatling, who describes himself as “an action person who gets things done,” is determined to lead the NAACP’s fight for sustainable social justice reforms.
Gatling wants the NAACP headquarters to be an open and welcoming place, and he aims to make the organization more visible in the community.
He encourages people to attend the monthly NAACP meetings, which are held on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the headquarters.
“What’s going on in the United States and in the world, people should be knocking on our doors wanting to become members. For whatever reason, people don’t want to join the NAACP because there’s this idea that we don’t do anything. Yes, we do do things. Come and see what we do. The NAACP is still here and it’s not going anywhere.”
