City police and firefighters responded to a crash late Thursday afternoon that damaged the Washington Square Flower Shop at North College and Walnut streets and a natural gas meter. The call came in around 4 p.m., and an ambulance and crew also arrived to tend to a man at the intersection, where the smell of an additive to natural gas was prevalent. Traffic was blocked from entering the one-way North College Street from Highland Avenue to the parking lot of the Washington Arbors high-rise apartments. Additional details were not available.

