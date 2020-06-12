City police and firefighters responded to a crash late Thursday afternoon that damaged the Washington Square Flower Shop at North College and Walnut streets and a natural gas meter. The call came in around 4 p.m., and an ambulance and crew also arrived to tend to a man at the intersection, where the smell of an additive to natural gas was prevalent. Traffic was blocked from entering the one-way North College Street from Highland Avenue to the parking lot of the Washington Arbors high-rise apartments. Additional details were not available.
Gas meter, florist shop on N. College St damaged
Barbara Miller
Staff Writer
Staff Writer Barbara S. Miller is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College. She covers Washington County government, courts and general assignments.
