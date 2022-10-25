Brenda Mahan of Washington was announced as the winner of the 2022 Lovely Landscape Award by the Martha Washington Garden Club on Sept. 20. Pictured from left are Theresa Powell, Mahan, Barbara Funk and Deborah Davis. Mahan’s dedication and passion for landscaping was created when she and her husband purchased their home 22 years ago. Her horticulture includes fountain grasses, feather reed grasses and various hydrangea cultivars.
Tags
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Mar 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.