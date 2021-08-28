Garber Road in South Strabane Township will close for more than two weeks in September.
According to a press release from Jim Sutter, assistant to the township manager, the reconstruction project will begin on Sept. 7.
The project will include repairing a slip and resurfacing the road between 113 and 135 Garber Road, according to the release.
Residents who live between 113 Garber and Route 40 will need to enter and exit the neighborhood using Route 40. Those from 135 Garber Road to Meyers Road, Roberts Road and West Simmons Road will enter and exit the neighborhood using Meyers Road and Beagle Club Road.
The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 24.