The Pennsylvania Game Commission filed charges Monday against three people for hunting deer from a moving car in Fallowfield Township last year.
John Steele, 26, and Fionna Barnes, 27, both of 110 Prospect Ave., Charleroi, and Daelynn Yuvan, 22, of 114 Gloriann Ave., Washington Township, Fayette County, all face felonies of unlawful killing or transportation of big game. They also face misdemeanors of the same charge and nearly three dozen summary offenses.
According to court records, Barnes contacted the Game Commission shortly after 3 a.m. Dec. 7 to report that she, Steele and Yuvan had illegally killed or attempted to kill multiple white-tailed deer, and that three of those were still at Steele and Barne’s shared address.
The following day a Game Commission officer visited the property and found one of the deer, a deer head and hide inside a trash bag. The criminal complaint states the other deer reported to be at the property had been moved or hidden.
All three suspects admitted that between October and December they would drive in a loop near Kennedy Road and take turns shooting deer with a crossbow. The complaint identifies Barnes as being the driver.
According to court records, the trio killed or attempted to kill more than 20 white-tailed deer. They described it to the Game Commission as “road hunting.”
The Game Commission originally charged Steele, Barnes and Yuvan at the office of District Judge Eric Porter Monday, but the case was transferred to Judge Curtis Thompson.
Online court records list the case as inactive, and none of the three have been arraigned on the charges.