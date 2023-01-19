An online fundraising drive has been launched to help the family of the Charleroi trucker and his teenage son killed in a fiery crash in Dauphin County over the weekend.
Greg Stupar, 49, and his 15-year-old son, William, died shortly before midnight Sunday when their tractor-trailer crashed through a guardrail on Interstate 83 near Harrisburg and rolled down an embankment before catching fire.
Nathasha Stupar, the wife and mother of the victims, started a Go Fund Me page Tuesday to help pay for funeral expenses and other costs. As of Wednesday night, the fundraising drive was close to hitting its goal of $20,000.
“My family is struggling to cope and to understand everything on top of everything we are struggling financially and I’m not sure how I’m even going to pay for both my loves funerals and take care of our other 3 kids,” Nathasha Stupar wrote in the fundraising posting. “I’m asking for anything anyone can spare to help me lay them to rest and other expenses.”
Stupar called William her “tuff sensitive loving boy” and said she had been in a relationship with Greg for more than 16 years. She added that William, who was the oldest of four children that the couple had together, was traveling with his father on a work trip.
In an interview Wednesday afternoon, Stupar said William looked up to his father as a role model.
“He wanted to be just like his dad,” Stupar said in a written message. “He would always want to go to work with him and everyone said he was a ‘mini Greg.’ They looked alike (and) had same attitudes and behaviors. They were definitely a pair of characters that were outspoken, always was honest and told you what they thought.”
William was a student at Charleroi Area High School and able to travel across the state with his father due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. Officials at Charleroi Area School District did not return a phone message seeking comment on whether grief counselors were available to students.
Stupar said the loss has devastated her and their family.
“Both William and my husband, Greg, had the biggest hearts, and life is never going to be the same,” she said.
The Dauphin County coroner’s office said autopsies were performed Tuesday and both manners of death are listed as accidental.
State police in Harrisburg and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate what caused the single-vehicle crash. It was not known where the rig was heading or what it was carrying when it crashed.
