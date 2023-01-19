William and Greg Stupar

Photo courtesy of Nathasha Stupar

Greg Stupar and his 15-year-old son William were killed Sunday night in a crash on Interstate 83 near Harrisburg.

An online fundraising drive has been launched to help the family of the Charleroi trucker and his teenage son killed in a fiery crash in Dauphin County over the weekend.

Greg Stupar, 49, and his 15-year-old son, William, died shortly before midnight Sunday when their tractor-trailer crashed through a guardrail on Interstate 83 near Harrisburg and rolled down an embankment before catching fire.

